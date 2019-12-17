FLOYDS KNOBS — Tucked away off U.S. 150, it's easy to see how Galena-Lamb Park is not one of the most frequently used public facilities in Floyd County.
The old baseball infield is now covered in grass only leaving the backstop as a reminder of days gone by, and the basketball court is still playable, but fallen leaves cover most of the hard surface.
The park seems to be a bit outdated.
But that all changed two weeks ago after a state-of-the-art playground was installed. The new playset cost $75,000, but there is no way to measure the impact the playground will have on the future of the park.
"It's all up to date," Floyd County Parks Director Roger Jeffers said of the equipment. "We're proud of it."
As well they should be. The new playset not only dwarfs the old metal slide and swings which sit several feet away, but gives the park new life. The old play equipment will soon be removed.
"During the spring we held a retreat meeting and went around to different parks. We had some things already planned for Galena-Lamb and talked to some people out there about it being an under utilized area in the county," said Steve LaDuke, vice president of the Floyd County Parks Department board. "There are still some infrastructure things, like the entrance to the park, that need upgraded, but we felt like it needed something new."
The new equipment includes facing swings, so both parent and child can swing together safely. And if a child does fall, the playset sits on a cushioned surface.
"This came from our master plan. They [park visitors] wanted the playground to sit in a more open area," Jeffers said. "The old one was kind of secluded."
Brittney Whitehead brought her children to the new playground Friday and said "it was really nice." She said she didn't like how the old playground seemed somewhat hidden.
"I love the location," she said of the new playground.
Jeffers said benches will be installed near the playground and shelter house in the spring, and some nearby trees will be removed. The road into the park was paved a few years ago, making it more inviting to motorists.
Galena-Lamb is one of nine facilities in the Floyd County Parks Department system and sits on 35.5 acres. Jeffers said he doesn't know what will become of the open field, which was once used for baseball and softball. He said it may be converted to soccer fields.
"There are still a few [softball] practices here, but the field is not used like it was 30, 40 years ago," Jeffers said.
The $75,000 used for the playground equipment came out of the county's capital improvement fund.
Jeffers said he is pleased with the upgrades over the last three years to several of the parks — seven to be exact. All 16 tennis courts — 11 at Sam Peden Community Park thanks to a Horseshoe grant, three at Garry Cavan and two at Letty Walter Park — have been given new life in the last three years as have nine of the 11 basketball courts in the parks system.
"We are certainly making do with the limited amount of resources we have," LaDuke said.
