Leana Knecht

The Country Thyme Friends Garden Club of Henryville recently made a $250 Scholastic book program donation to first grade teacher Leana Knecht of Henryville Elementary in memory of long-time member Ann Abbott and her niece Connie Mull. Presenting the check to Mrs Knecht is Mrs. Darlene Ruel, president of the Garden club. Students will receive a book once a month for the school year. For more about the club, follow it on Facebook at Country Thyme Friends Garden Club, Henryville, Indiana.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you