The Country Thyme Friends Garden Club of Henryville recently made a $250 Scholastic book program donation to first grade teacher Leana Knecht of Henryville Elementary in memory of long-time member Ann Abbott and her niece Connie Mull. Presenting the check to Mrs Knecht is Mrs. Darlene Ruel, president of the Garden club. Students will receive a book once a month for the school year. For more about the club, follow it on Facebook at Country Thyme Friends Garden Club, Henryville, Indiana.
Garden Club donation to Henryville Elementary library
-
-
- 1 min to read
Tags
Trending Video
Recommended for you
This Week's Circulars
Trending Recipes
Obituaries
June 2021 Obituaries
Most Popular
Articles
- New evidence to be filed against New Albany cop
- HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: 'Dogs win 1st regional title
- Silver Creek teachers, classified staff to receive pay raises
- GIRLS' BASKETBALL: 20 players to watch this season
- Body pulled from Ohio River near Clark Memorial Bridge
- Form G's The Bend could bring more than 300 apartment units to Clarksville
- Greater Clark board approves pay raises for teachers
- New Albany donut shop Honey Creme opens drive-thru
- Smith Farmhouse to be relocated, New Albany council approves PUD for developer
- Boehnlein wins caucus, replaces Grooms in Indiana District 46
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.