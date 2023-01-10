FLOYD COUNTY – A majority of the New Albany-Floyd County school board voted to make Rebecca Gardenour president during the reorganization of officers.
Gardenour did not have the support of the full NAFCS board in her appointment, and the reorganization exposed division and drama among members as they debated who was fit to serve as the board’s leaders.
The board voted 5-2 Monday for Gardenour to serve as president, with members Lee Ann Wiseheart and Elizabeth Galligan voting against her appointment. The board voted 4-3 for Melanie Stumler Northup to serve as vice president.
Monday was the first board meeting with newly-elected board members Northup, Connie Baugh and Thad Neafus. The role of board president was previously filled by Elaine Murphy, who lost her bid for re-election in November.
Gardenour was nominated by Neafus for the position of board president, and Northup voiced her support at Monday’s meeting.
“I think part of the reason for the support that I will extend to [Gardenour] is that our community came out [in 2022] and voted, and there’s obviously been a lot of change up here,” Northup said. “And I think that needs to be reflected in the board officers, and so that is part of my reasoning.”
The new NAFCS board has some major decisions ahead as they go through the superintendent search. Bill Briscoe has served as interim superintendent since July, but in the next few months, the board is expected to select a permanent superintendent.
Wiseheart was the first board member to be nominated for president at Monday’s meeting, but the motion failed to pass as the board voted 4-3 against her appointment. Gardenour was among the members who voted against Wiseheart serving as president.
During Monday’s reorganization, Wiseheart questioned why Gardenour was opposed to appointing her as the board president. In response, Gardenour said Wiseheart has “divided the board” over the past year and a half.
“That’s why I don’t know that you would be an appropriate leader,” Gardenour told Wiseheart. “I think you divide the board more than anything instead of bringing us together.”
Gardenour has served for more than 18 years as a NAFCS board member, and she has served multiple times as board president. She is the second-vice president of the Indiana School Board Association board of directors.
She noted that she was appointed by the governor to the state’s Next Level Teacher Compensation Commission and advocated for better teacher pay. She said she has not “pulled any politics” against board members.
Northup referenced Gardenour’s position with ISBA as one of her reasons for supporting her as board president, saying she believes “that will hold some weight in how our district is reflected in the superintendent search.”
Wiseheart said she appreciates Gardenour’s service, but she expressed concerns about how she would work with other board members. She also described Gardenour as being “divisive” as a board member.
“I guess I’m looking for somebody in the position that can put the personal feelings aside for everybody and speak to each board member despite your personal feelings, and I feel like that’s an issue with you,” Wiseheart said.
Galligan, one of the members who voted against Gardenour’s appointment, said she can be counted as a “hard pass” regarding the decision.
“To be a leader, you must have followers, and I’m sorry, but I’m unable to ignore the fact that you barely speak to three of us [on the board], though I do hope this will be remedied in the future,” Galligan said.
Galligan cited the board’s job search for a new superintendent as one of her reasons for opposing Gardenour’s appointment.
“Normally, I wouldn’t care who is the president,” she said. “But this year with the superintendent search, I think the job needs to go to someone who would be committed to a fair and unbiased search and value the contribution of all board members. Based on the past search I was part of, I have very little confidence that this will be the case.”
Galligan also expressed concerns that Gardenour’s leadership with the ISBA is a conflict of interest amid the superintendent search, saying it appears that she is “only willing to have them lead our search.”
Gardenour expressed disappointment about the board members expressing these negative opinions during the public meeting.
Higbie voted in favor of Gardenour serving as board president, but she said it was with “reluctance.” She said she hoped that the board would choose an experienced member as vice president “who can work diligently alongside the president to include all of the voices on the board.”
The appointment for vice president also came with disagreements among board members. Higbie was also nominated for the position but only received three votes. She voted against Northup’s appointment, but she noted it was simply based on her lack of experience on the board.
“I just hope that we can maintain a positive note going forward with whoever is placed in these positions,” Higbie said. “We were all elected, and we all have our constituents that are very excited for us to be in these spots, to be their voices, and I just hope that positivity can be maintained and not rehashing things from long ago.”
The NAFCS board also discussed the ongoing superintendent search at Monday’s meeting. The application portal is active through the ISBA, and the board plans to screen the applications together following the Feb. 13 board meeting.
The board will likely schedule two rounds of interviews for February and March, which would allow a candidate to be named in April.
