UTICA — When thinking about Southern Indiana communities along the Ohio River, Clarksville, Jeffersonville and New Albany may be the first to come to mind.
After all, they were the original settlements on the Indiana side of the Falls of the Ohio, being the Hoosier counterparts to Louisville. But that doesn’t mean they are the only notable locations
Dotting the banks of the mighty river are also lesser-known towns, with hidden gems of their own to offer. Travel far enough east from Jeffersonville and one will encounter such a place — Utica.
Working to make the town better in recent years is Jeffersonville native Frankie Garrett. He had already been operating Garrett’s General Grocery and 3G Package Liquor in the community’s core, but now he is looking to expand his footprint with an ice cream parlor.
“I’m just trying to make a difference here and put this little town back on the map,” he said.
This weekend, with temperatures expected to climb to the mid-80s, Garrett’s Goodies will begin dishing out cold treats. Garrett said that Utica used to have an ice cream shop years ago, though it has since shuttered.
Garrett’s Goodies is located directly next door to the grocery store on S. Fourth Street. In the year or so since Garrett launched the store, he’s eyed the former abandoned shack neighboring it.
With a background in construction, Garrett got to work rebuilding the site, having to update the plumbing and electricity in the structure.
“It’s the same as the store,” he said of his decision to jump into the dessert business. “I’ve never been in retail. I’ve been in construction for over 30 years. When I decided to open the store, it was something that I’d never been into. This little, cute building being here, I just thought it looked perfect for a little ice cream parlor.”
Garrett said that he has no background in the restaurant business. That’s not going to stop him from trying new things, though.
In addition to traditional ice cream treats like sundaes, milkshakes and banana splits, Garrett’s Goodies will also offer hot food. Highlighted by Garrett was the U-ti-can Taco, named in honor of the town he will serve.
Starting at 10 a.m. Saturday, residents will finally be able to try the options. Garrett had hoped to open on April 4 to coincide with his six-year anniversary of sobriety, though he decided to push those plans to adjust to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I’ve got to give my Lord and savior all the credit,” Garrett said. “I’m a recovering alcoholic. I just made a change in my life, and the Lord has blessed me abundantly. I put a lot of time and effort into this little thing. Hopefully, we’ll get some people who’ll patronize it.”
The schedule will be fluid moving forward, with initial hours of operation being 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week. Garrett said that he may change the opening time to 12 p.m., but he’s playing it by ear for now.
While food and ice cream will be the main offerings, Garrett envisions Garrett’s Goodies becoming much more than that. In the future, he hopes to bring some of his ideas to fruition.
He wants to make the location a host of future festivals, perhaps car shows or concerts. It doesn’t matter if a person is young or old, a bicyclist or a motorcyclist — Garrett wants to cater to all in the community and all who visit the quiet river town.
“I just want people to know that at Garret’s, they can come here and tell their stories,” he said. “They can feel at home. They can get an ice cream and sit under the pavilion that I’m building. You can listen to live music. You can take a walk through town along the river. It’s just a gathering place for people, whoever wants to get out... I’ve got a lot of plans for this little town, if Lord willing, I can keep up my hard work, we can make it happen.”
