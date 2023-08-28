The Indiana Senate Republican Caucus is offering paid spring-semester internships in its communications, information technology, legal, legislative, page and policy offices during the 2024 session of the Indiana General Assembly.
Qualified candidates may be of any major and must be at least a college sophomore. Recent college graduates and those enrolled in graduate school are also encouraged to apply. Positions are open to Indiana residents, as well as nonresidents who attend a college or university in Indiana.
Interns earn a $900 biweekly stipend and benefit from scholarship and academic credit opportunities, professional development, community involvement and networking.
Senate internships are full-time positions at the Statehouse in downtown Indianapolis that typically begin with a mandatory orientation in late December and conclude at the end of the legislative session in March 2024.
“Our internship program provides a unique, up-close opportunity to help senators during one of the most pivotal times of the year for our state government,” said State Sen. Chris Garten, R-Charlestown. “I encourage those interested to learn more about the program as it’s a great opportunity to gain real-world work experience and exposure to our state’s legislative process.” For more information and to apply, go to www.IndianaSenateRepublicans.com/Intern
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.