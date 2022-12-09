STATEHOUSE -- State Sen. Chris Garten (R-Charlestown) has been appointed by Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray (R-Martinsville) to serve on three committees for the 123rd Indiana General Assembly.
Garten will serve as a member of the Senate Committee on Appropriations for the third year.
"The General Assembly is responsible for passing Indiana's budget into law," Garten said. "As a member of the Senate Committee on Appropriations, I will work to ensure our state remains a national leader in passing fiscally conservative policies. Promoting economic growth and putting Hoosiers first will be at the forefront when crafting this budget."
In addition, Garten will also serve as chair of the Senate Committee on Joint Rules and ranking member of the Senate Committee on Rules and Legislative Procedure.
"As Senate Majority Floor Leader, it is custom to be named chair of the Senate Committee on Joint Rules and ranking member of the Senate Committee on Rules and Legislative Procedure," Garten said. "I am honored to be trusted with this great responsibility as we tackle a diverse set of issues in the months ahead. I look forward to continuing to serve my constituents in Senate District 45 in this elevated capacity."
The 2023 legislative session ceremonially began with Organization Day on Nov. 22. The Senate is scheduled to reconvene for session Jan. 9.
Committee hearings can be viewed online by visiting iga.in.gov. Legislative calendars, agendas, vote tallies and proposed legislation can also be found on this site.
