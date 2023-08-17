STATEHOUSE — The Indiana State Police Alliance (ISPA) recognized State Sen. Chris Garten, R-Charlestown, as a 2023 Legislator of the Year on Thursday at the Statehouse.
Garten received this award for his unwavering support for the Indiana State Police (ISP) and for successfully spearheading the Senate Republican caucus budget priority of achieving a more competitive salary for state troopers. The new 2024-25 state budget includes increased salaries and an improved pay matrix for troopers with the intent of better positioning ISP in recruiting and retaining Indiana's finest.
"This past session, my goal was to ensure our state troopers were compensated at a level that mirrors their unparalleled service and commitment to our great state," Garten said. "There are no words to adequately thank these brave men and women for their enormous sacrifice, but this was a necessary step, and I am proud to have seen it through."
The new budget allocates $75 million for pay raises for ISP officers. The budget bill also shortened the ISP pay matrix from 20 years to 15 years, so troopers see a significantly faster salary increase throughout their careers.
“Senator Garten has been a champion for this cause and a strong ally of the Indiana State Police Alliance for years," said Scott Krueger, ISPA President. "We are very appreciative of his efforts that paved the way for a substantial pay increase for troopers. Senator Garten is well deserving of our Legislator of the Year award for the State Senate.”
The ISPA, which was established in 1974, is the only association of ISP officers recognized by the National Troopers Coalition. The Alliance focuses on promoting better law enforcement for Hoosiers and gaining state-wide support for Indiana troopers by working directly with the ISP, governor's office and state legislators on issues about statewide law enforcement and public safety.
"I'm extremely proud of the collaboration between Senate Republicans and the Indiana State Police Alliance from earlier this year as we worked toward increasing state trooper pay," Garten said. "Thank you to Scott Krueger and the Alliance for this great honor."
