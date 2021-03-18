JEFFERSONVILLE — More than 1,000 people were temporarily without power in downtown Jeffersonville Wednesday, following a gas line break.
The Jeffersonville Fire Department confirmed that a report came in around 2:45 p.m. after a construction hit a gas line at East Maple and Wall streets. Vectren, the gas company, contacted Duke Energy for assistance, which led them to temporarily shut off power to 1,185 customers, Lisa Huber, Government & Community Relations Manager at Duke confirmed.
Power was turned off at 4 and restored to 950 of the customers around 4:40 p.m. Wednesday, with the remaining 235 being turned back on around 5:30 p.m. that day.
