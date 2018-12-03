NEW ALBANY – A gas line on State Street was struck by a work crew this afternoon. The area was cordoned off as a precaution. No injuries were reported.
Vectren spokesperson Natalie Hedde said a third-party company struck the line around 3 p.m. She did not have a specific address for the location on State Street where the incident occurred.
Hedde said the area was sanctioned off and area business were evacuated by Vectren “as a precaution until the area was made safe.”
People have been allowed to return to the evacuated businesses, she said.
“The repairs are not impeding traffic,” Hedde added.
