Firefighters work to contain a gas leak on State Street in New Albany on Monday. No injuries were reported, and a previous evacuation has ended.

 By CHRIS MORRIS chris.morris@newsandtribune.com

NEW ALBANY – A gas line on State Street was struck by a work crew this afternoon. The area was cordoned off as a precaution. No injuries were reported.

Vectren spokesperson Natalie Hedde said a third-party company struck the line around 3 p.m. She did not have a specific address for the location on State Street where the incident occurred.

Hedde said the area was sanctioned off and area business were evacuated by Vectren “as a precaution until the area was made safe.”

People have been allowed to return to the evacuated businesses, she said.

“The repairs are not impeding traffic,” Hedde added.

