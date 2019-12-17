CLARK COUNTY – A proposed measure to increase quality and consistency throughout the related arts programs at Greater Clark County Schools’ elementaries is also projected to save hundreds of thousands of dollars.
However, it means changing the way things have been done for years at the district and having non-certified teachers, dubbed specialists, leading physical education, art, music and technology classes at the elementary schools, with a certified teacher in those areas writing all the lesson plans and supervising those specialists.
Superintendent Mark Laughner said the quality of the related arts programs now vary a lot from building to building, from the lessons all the way to the equipment. Some buildings don’t offer all programs every week and at one school, there isn’t any art offerings at all, according to board member Teresa Bottorff-Perkins.
Laughner said right now there are 32 certified teachers allotted to schools to use as they see fit, such as teaching related arts, serving as an interventionist and more. A total of 24 are used for related arts, but only nine are licensed in the related arts area that they teach.
Karen Wesley, director of elementary education, said the proposal shows a cost savings of more than $660,000. She told the board that many people teaching related arts are not licensed in that field. She showed a document, breaking down the licensing of all related arts teachers, including:
BRIDGEPOINT
1. Teacher certified to teach elementary: Teaches music and art
2. Teacher certified to teach elementary: Teaches physical education
MAPLE
1. Teacher certified to teach elementary: Teaches art, music and physical education
JONATHAN JENNINGS
1. Teacher certified to teach elementary: Teaches art and music
2. Teacher certified to teach physical education: Teaches physical education
PARKWOOD
1. Teacher certified to teach elementary: Teaches art and music
2. Teacher certified to teach elementary: Teaches physical education
3. Teacher certified to teach elementary: Teaches technology
Laughner said the proposed specialists would be paid $17 per hour, with benefits as well, which is higher than neighboring district New Albany-Floyd Consolidated School Corp., which adopted the change with specialists teaching elementary related arts classes years ago.
He said he’d recommend this change, no matter what, to add consistency to the programs. However, he said this change has the added bonus of financial savings, which would be used for implementing the Project Lead the Way STEAM curriculum in the elementary schools, district-wide. As of now, the program is already in the high schools and middle schools and will pilot at Franklin Square Elementary in the fall, according to Wesley. She said this funding would make the program available at all the district’s elementary schools. Laughner said other savings realized from the change would be reinvested into the related arts programs in the form of supplies, materials and equipment, to make each school equal.
Bottorff-Perkins said she agrees that the related arts programs need to be consistent throughout the district. However, she said she doesn’t like the proposed solution, adding that teachers leading a classroom need to be certified.
Janelle Fitzpatrick disagreed, saying some of the best teachers she knows weren’t certified.
“Every teacher with a piece of paper is not good and every teacher without a piece of paper is not bad,” Fitzpatrick said.
Bottorff-Perkins suggested that the district handle the scheduling of the related arts teachers, having some split their time between schools, to resolve the inconsistencies in offerings.
Laughner said he likes that idea and is willing to look into it. However, he feels that would in the end cost more money, since many schools are using their extra teachers, who could be teaching related arts, as interventionists or other necessary academic positions.
Laughner said he expects to receive feedback from board members within the next week. At which time, he will decide whether to ask the board for a vote on the proposed change, make changes to the plan or to table it.
CONTRACT
The school board also voted 6-0 to approve the proposed two-year teacher contract, which back dates to the beginning of the current school year. The approved contract includes teacher raises, a $15,000 retirement incentive and a stipend to cover the cost of health insurance premium increases. The second year of the contract includes step raises for teachers and a $1,800 raise for teachers at the top of the salary schedule.
At the beginning of the meeting, the teachers’ association president Mark Felix addressed the board, thanking them for their work to get to an agreement and said the administration was honest and transparent throughout the process.
“We helped a lot of people in this contract,” Felix said. “Teachers, overall, were very, very happy with it.”
NEW MARKETING GROUP
The board voted 6-0 to approve a three-year contract for $151,400 per year to ProMedia Group to create videos and other marketing materials for the district.
Laughner said the money to pay for the group is not more than what the district was previously spending on the district’s public relations specialist and a person who worked for her. The public relations person resigned this fall and the person working for her was moved to another position within the district, Laughner added.
