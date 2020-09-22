The Georgetown Optimist Club's September dinner meeting included the installation of 2020-'21 officers and of two of its newest members. The new officers for the year, (left to right) are Kerry Odle, Foundation representative; Nelly Cotner, treasurer; Deb Davis, president, and Beverly Oehrle, secretary.
Two of the club's newest members also were officially welcomed. From left: Indiana South District Governor Beverly Oehrle; new members Kimberlee O'Shea and Sue Demers, and incoming President Deb Davis. New members unable to be there were Julie Schweitzer and Ashley Snyder.
The club hosts a dinner meeting the first Wednesday of each month. Anyone interested in community service, helping kids find their passion, and giving back to your community, contact Beverly at 502 345-7569.
