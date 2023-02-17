CLARKSVILLE — Indiana State Parks; Landstory, Inc. and the Indiana Department of Natural Resources on Thursday night gave the public a first look at the preliminary master plan for the George Rogers Clark home site.
A presentation covered plans for the park and what information has been gathered from stakeholders. The public was able to voice any concerns about the park.
Among the plans were reconstructing the park and putting in a circulation path that will tie into the existing greenway, adding more entrances, making improvements to the drainage and more. The overall plan is to keep the park similar to what it is now. The timeline and budget for the project is uncertain at the moment.
Matt Pore, DNR Division of Engineering and project manager, has proposed building a replica of the log cabin that was destroyed by arson in 2021. It is believed the cabin possibly housed Ben and Venus McGee, who were indentured servants of Clark.
“We want to take some time as we develop that (the cabin)and look at what the best construction options are for durability,” Pore said. “But we want it to look as much as possible like it would have looked when he lived there.”
Plans for the cabin are not yet decided and may change because it is in the preliminary stage.
The boat ramp, park attendants will only be able to walk on the ramp to get closer to the river or to use for fishing because it has sustained damages over time from flooding and erosion. Only emergency services will be able to use the ramp for boat launches.
“I think they have really good ideas to bring to the table,” said Mike Mustain, Clarksville councilman. “It is going to attract even more tourism, more visitors, more interest in the accounting of George Rogers Clark, the Clark Cabin, the Falls of Ohio, the Point of Rocks.”
The planners also want to incorporate more history from the Lewis and Clark expedition and Native American culture into the park. Pore added that they would like to incorporate the original name of the area, Point of Rocks, into the park but will not rename the park.
“I think there has to be more done to actually tell the story, whether it be in pictures or in information signs at the site,” said Kevin Baity, Clarksville town manager. “The fact that it is an unmanned site leaves the public to have to tour and interpret on their own versus being led on a tour.”
Baity suggested placing QR codes on signs to have an audio tour of the park.
“It’s going to attract more tourism and more people to the area,” Mustain said. “They’re building in the amenities for walking, hiking and bicycling around the trails and it’s going to be a really good improvement.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.