NEW ALBANY — One of New Albany’s more interesting Black history characters was George Washington Carter. He and his family were free African Americans, who were active in the Underground Railroad.
The Carter family originally came from a large plantation in Virginia. Many of those enslaved on the plantation were very light skinned and took the name “Carter” after their white owners and relatives. George Washington Carter settled in New Albany in the mid-1820s as a freeman and was active in the Underground Railroad. He bought his first property in 1829 on upper High Street.
Carter was a man who traveled a lot, which had to be a challenge in the early 1800s. He met his wife, Rose Anne Wallace in Scioto County, Ohio. They were married in New Albany in 1836.
As free African Americans, they made many trips back-and-forth to free Black communities established in Ontario Canada. The research in Pam Peters book, “The Underground Railroad in Floyd County,” documents that two of the Carter children, Edward, and Harriet, were born in lower Canada in 1838 and 1839. Several of his sons, Hannibal, attended school from 1846 to 1856 in Buxton and Chatham.
Their travel and knowledge could have provided a front for assisting freedom seekers to reach British territory.
Peters’ research indicates that the Carters were known in the communities where they settled as people who were outspokenly abolitionist. George Washington Carter’s boldness is borne through many instances in his life. Peters notes, “He was remarkable given the time in which he lived. Not only did he educate some of his children in Canada, but as a barber and a tobacconist, he owned his own business and various other pieces of property.”
Carter owned the large livery stable run by John Schrader, a furniture craftsman, and funeral Director who handled burials for Black people in Floyd County. What was once the stable is now the home of the Exchange Pub and Kitchen on Main Street. Carter also owned numerous properties around New Albany including his house and lot on East Eighth Street with an attached Humboldt vineyard. His estate was valued at $50,000 at one time.
A portion of what is now Fairview cemetery was sold to the city by Carter. He was quite the businessman and worked hard to integrate himself into the white community in New Albany. After returning from Sacramento, California to mine gold, he established a bathhouse in addition to his other businesses. It was described as “a delightful place to visit” with an elegant style and kept neat and clean.
In 1860, the Black community was gathered at a celebration at Hedden Grove on Charlestown Road. One of the speakers, Reverend Kelly, an African-American from Louisville made comments that strongly implicated the work of Underground Railroad activity by those present at the event. Carter and his friends were alarmed at the implications and posted a letter in the New Albany Ledger to distance themselves from the remarks. The men who signed this letter along with Carter, all lived in the same neighborhood, and several of their back doors faced each other. Their jobs were all connected to travel, whether on river boats or railroad. Not only were at least five of the families living near each other, but they were close to the New Albany-Salem railroad depot and tracks. Carter had a lot to lose if he was associated publicly with the Underground Railroad. He was well thought of in the community and his family well educated. And he was owner of considerable property.
As a barber and barber shop owner, he would have had a connection and communication with those seeking freedom. It was common knowledge that barber shops in river towns were places to get information to keep runaways safe. There is speculation George Washington Carter was related to a barber in Louisville with the same last name, though it has not been proven. Such a connection would have provided a direct link in communication for freedom seekers and those willing to help them escape.
Though Carter was well thought of as a business owner and community leader, his status did not prevent violence and damage to his property during the riots of the summer of 1862. He and his family had to barricade themselves inside their home on Eighth Street for fear of their safety from the white mob. When the angry mob could not get at Carter and his family, they destroyed his gardens and vineyards. Three Black people were killed, many brutally beaten, and much Black property was destroyed by the mob during the riots.
Carter, who was known to many in New Albany as “Uncle Wash,” died in May, 1878. He was 77 years old. He was found in Silver Creek lying face down in about 18 inches of water. The newspaper account of his death indicated that he may have committed suicide and noted occasional spells of insanity. There is speculation that his death was not a suicide. There is no documentation of any “spells of insanity” throughout his life. Quite the opposite. As a businessman and prominent member of the community any erratic or behavior indicating insanity had never been noted. Carter was buried in Fairview cemetery on the plot of land that he formerly owned on Eighth Street, near the place where his house once stood. The Friends of Fairview recently erected a beautiful stone on his previously unmarked grave.
Though we may never know the real story of how George Washington Carter’s life ended, we do know he had a significant impact on the City of New Albany, and on the lives of those seeking freedom from slavery. His story is an important chapter of Black history in southern Indiana.
