FLOYD COUNTY — A Georgetown couple faces multiple felonies after police say they found drugs, guns and cash while executing a warrant at their home.
Jason S. Weaver, 43, Beverly A. Whitlow, 42, each face a level 2 felony for dealing in methamphetamine between five and 10 grams, a level 6 felony for dealing in marijuana between 30 grams and 10 pounds.
Whitlow is also charged with a class C misdemeanor for possession of paraphernalia; Weaver is also charged with a level 6 felony for possession of a syringe and two misdemeanors.
Court records show that just before noon on Jan. 10, officers with the Indiana State Police Drug Enforcement Section arrived at the residence at the 3000 block of BrookHill Court with the warrant.
On scene, they reported finding plastic baggies with a crystal like substance that field tested positive for methamphetamine, digital scales, cut straws and marijuana.
They also reported finding in the home a .45 caliber pistol, semi-automatic weapon, and $4,000 cash; in Whitlow's car they said they found just over $4,000 cash.
Court records show both denied knowledge of drugs in the home; however, Weaver did tell police he had sold methamphetamine.
