The Georgetown Fire Protection District will be installing smoke alarms for residents throughout the month of November.
The alarms will be free of charge for residents of the district and must be installed by fire department professionals. The fire department understands the need for safety due to current pandemic and will follow every available precaution during the installation process.
This initiative was made possible by a grant from the Indiana Department of Homeland Security. The goal behind the Get Alarmed Program is to distribute 10,000 smoke alarms across the State of Indiana, and to ensure that residents have properly functioning smoke alarms in their homes. In 2019, the Indiana State Fire Marshall’s Office reported 86 fatalities as the result of residential fires. Nationally, two-thirds of all home fire fatalities occur in homes with no working smoke alarms.
This is an installation program, meaning if requested by a resident, the fire department will follow up and preform the installation. The smoke alarms have a 10-year tamper-proof, sealed battery and will not need to be replaced. The fire department also has a limited number of SafeAwake devices for those in the community that are deaf and/or hard-of-hearing. Those devices are equipped with vibrating technology designed to wake an individual during a fire emergency.
The fire district would like to ask the community to help spread the word behind the “Get Alarmed” program, and reiterate that they will take all measures necessary to protect the public from COVID-19 during the installation process.
Those interested in requesting a smoke alarm or obtaining more information should call fire department Headquarters at (812)948-0288. If deaf or hard-of-hearing, please visit the Corydon Ridge Road fire station (St. 2) between the hours of 8am-4pm to request a SafeAwake device.
Remember, change your clock, check your smoke alarm.
