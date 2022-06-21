The Georgetown Lions Club awarded Floyd Central graduating seniors Emma Martin and Matthew Bell with $1,250 scholarships at its May 17 meeting.
Emma plans to attend Purdue University to major in genetics. Matthew plans to study chemical engineering at the Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology.
The Georgetown Lions award two scholarships each year to graduating seniors from Floyd Central High School. The scholarships are also available to home-schooled seniors who are from the Floyd Central area.
The Lion’s Club motto is “We Serve,” therefore, the scholarship selection criteria focuses on community service. Students interested in future scholarships can get more information from their school counselors or at https://www.georgetownindianalionsclub.org/scholarships.html.
The application deadline is typically the first week of April.
