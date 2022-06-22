Georgetown Lions

From left are Maxine and Jim Galbreath, Mary Ellen Kleinke, John Bruns, Don Tyler, and Kasandra Ramsey. Bentley Adams was taking the picture.

 Submitted photo

Members of the Georgetown Lions Club picked up litter along Indiana 64 on Saturday, June 18. The club partners with the INDOT Adopt-a-Highway Program to maintain a two-mile stretch of Indiana 64 from the Floyd/Harrison County line to Henriott Road in Georgetown.

Seven members, led by Lion Bentley Adams, filled a pickup truck with trash and debris, then enjoyed lunch provided by Destination Georgetown and the Georgetown Bakery. The Lions clean up the roadway twice a year.

Anyone interested in joining the Lions club can text Mary Martin at 502-644-9408 or go to the club website at www.georgetownindianalionsclub.org.

