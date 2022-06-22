Members of the Georgetown Lions Club picked up litter along Indiana 64 on Saturday, June 18. The club partners with the INDOT Adopt-a-Highway Program to maintain a two-mile stretch of Indiana 64 from the Floyd/Harrison County line to Henriott Road in Georgetown.
Seven members, led by Lion Bentley Adams, filled a pickup truck with trash and debris, then enjoyed lunch provided by Destination Georgetown and the Georgetown Bakery. The Lions clean up the roadway twice a year.
Anyone interested in joining the Lions club can text Mary Martin at 502-644-9408 or go to the club website at www.georgetownindianalionsclub.org.
