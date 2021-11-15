BOWLING GREEN, KY — A federal grand jury in Bowling Green returned two indictments on Nov. 10 charging a Utica, Kentucky man and a Georgetown man with federal child-exploitation offenses.
The charges were the result of a joint federal, state and local operation called Operation Angel, aimed at making federal arrests of individuals who prey on children in the Owensboro, Kentucky area.
The operation was headed by the U.S. Secret Service and included the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Kentucky, the Kentucky Office of the Attorney General, the Kentucky State Police, and the Owensboro Police Department.
According to court documents, 41-year-old Timothy Richard Simone, of Utica, Kentucky is charged with attempted enticement of a minor and attempted transfer of obscene material to a minor. He faces not less than 10 years’ imprisonment for the enticement charge, and not more than 10 years’ imprisonment for the obscenity charge. The maximum penalty Simone faces is life imprisonment.
Bradley Linderman, 34, of Georgetown, Indiana is also charged with traveling across state lines with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct with a minor, attempted enticement of a minor, and attempted transfer of obscene material to a minor. He faces not less than 10 years’ imprisonment for the enticement charge, not more than 30 years’ imprisonment for the charge of interstate travel to engage in illicit sexual conduct with a minor, and not more than 10 years’ imprisonment for the obscenity charge. The maximum penalty Linderman faces is life imprisonment.
If convicted, a federal district court judge will determine any sentence imposed upon Simone and Linderman after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.
Simone and Linderman are scheduled to be arraigned in Owensboro on Nov. 23.
