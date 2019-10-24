GEORGETOWN — Though it's not the most glamorous of topics, a community's infrastructure is one of the most significant factors in its success and growth.
The Town of Georgetown, recognizing this, has now taken a major step in preparing itself for the future with upgrades to its water treatment system. On Thursday, officials from the town, county and state levels gathered for a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the renovated water treatment plant off of Highway 64.
Town engineer Bob Woosley said the $3.2 million expansion will allow the facility to double its capacity, thus allowing the town to grow at the same rate, if such a population boom were to occur.
"This will allow easily a doubling of the town's size," he said. "We've taken into account all the potential commercial development at the [Interstate 64] interchange, Novaparke and other developable land around there. This can handle all of that."
Since 2000, Georgetown has jumped to more than 3,200 residents, an increase of nearly 50 percent in under two decades. In the coming years, suburban residential developments and the aforementioned Novapark Innovation & Technology Campus — which will bring 400 new jobs to the community — will likely continue that growth.
With an increase in size came a need for an update to the water system, as officials were hitting a wall with their capabilities. Before constructing its own water treatment plant in 2010, the town was sending all of its waste to New Albany.
"The west pumped to the east, and then the east pumped it all to New Albany," Woosley said. "We were restricted in what we could do. New Albany had their own issues with overflow that they were limited on what they could take."
The expanded water treatment plant, Woosley added, is a win-win for both communities, as it will allow each to add more customers and connections to their systems.
Town council president Everett Pullen said that without the original construction of the water plant, none of the growth seen in recent years would have been possible.
"All people need to understand is what this is going to do for the future," he said. "The past is gone now. There wouldn't have been any growth out here if we hadn't done it."
In the next few years, Pullen said the council will need to focus on transferring septic tanks in the town to the sewer system. Next year, he said the budget has already set aside money to do that for some neighborhoods.
"These in-ground tanks are failing, and we're going to have to replace all of them," he said. "It's got to be done sooner than later."
The project would not have been able to happen, Woosley said, without officials from multiple levels of government, including those from neighboring entities, cooperating for the betterment of the region.
"I can't thank enough all of the groups over the years that have come together, between the state representatives, the local officials and the county officials," he said. "Without New Albany agreeing to work with us, nobody would be in this situation. I feel like we have a great working relationship now with multiple groups."
