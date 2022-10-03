Floyd Central Jaguar, Oct. 4

The Georgetown Optimist Club was proud to sponsor the Floyd Central Jaguar Girls 3rd and 4th grade team this year. The club thanked the girls and presented them with goodie bags and cotton candy. We appreciate the time and effort the girls put into the practices and games as well as Coach Travis Trueblood and Asst. Coach Graham Gohmann. From left are Sophia DaVania, Morgan Gohmann, Addalyn Beckman, Sage Trueblood, Scarlett Renn, Ella Browning, Harper Uhl, Charlotte Zibart. Not pictured is Marleigh Smith.

