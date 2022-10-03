The Georgetown Optimist Club was proud to sponsor the Floyd Central Jaguar Girls 3rd and 4th grade team this year. The club thanked the girls and presented them with goodie bags and cotton candy. We appreciate the time and effort the girls put into the practices and games as well as Coach Travis Trueblood and Asst. Coach Graham Gohmann. From left are Sophia DaVania, Morgan Gohmann, Addalyn Beckman, Sage Trueblood, Scarlett Renn, Ella Browning, Harper Uhl, Charlotte Zibart. Not pictured is Marleigh Smith.
Georgetown Optimist Club sponsors Floyd Central Jaguar Girls 3rd, 4th grade
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Louisville man facing 33 charges following Clarksville police pursuit
- Wacky Nachos opening in former Legends Cafe space in New Albany
- Officials unveil plans for largest park in Floyd County
- HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Borden, Charlestown come together for special match
- Public housing waitlist open for New Albany Housing Authority
- Kentucky Fried beginnings: Marker recognizes Colonel Sanders' Southern Indiana birthplace
- Harvest Homecoming kicks off with Saturday parade
- RxLightning to open headquarters in downtown New Albany
- New Albany-Floyd County school board candidates discuss priorities at public forum
- HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Bulldogs ground and pound in win
Images
Videos
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.