The Georgetown Optimist Club awarded certificates and gift cards to the 4th grade My Natural High Essay winners from Georgetown Elementary School. The club thanks the teachers and Whitney Rogge, counselor, for assisting with this inspiring project. The essays were thoughtful and well-written. From left are Fayth Burton (Mrs. Abbot’s class), Allie Thomas (Mrs. Gibson’s class), Charly Kilbride (Mrs. Rennirt’s class), Evan Emerson (Ms. Cox’s class), Dastan Ott (Mrs. Cassady’s class).
Georgetown Optimists honor 4th grade essay winners
