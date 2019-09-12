GEORGETOWN — The Georgetown Town Council placed two officers from the Georgetown Police Department on paid administrative leave at a special public meeting Wednesday.
Chief Denny Kunkel and Sgt. Charlie Morgan are both being investigated for misconduct, according to the council.
“Two of our officers were put on paid administrative leave pending outcome of an investigation on allegations of misconduct," council president Everett Pullen said.
No details regarding those allegations were given. The town now has two full-time officers on duty.
Pullen confirmed that the locks to the department's headquarters were changed, leaving Kunkel and Morgan without access. The two remaining officers will continue to have access to the building.
According to town attorney Kristi Fox, council member Kathy Haller was appointed to take the lead on the investigation. No expected duration for the investigation was given.
The decision comes amid speculation of the town council's intention to dissolve the police department entirely in favor of contracting out police services with the Floyd County Sheriff's Department.
This story will be updated.
