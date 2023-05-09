GEORGETOWN -- The Town of Georgetown will receive $167,028 to improve six roadways through the Indiana Department of Transportation's Community Crossings matching grant program.
The town will use the funds to improve Evergreen Way, Lois Lane, Maple Grove Court, Robin Road, Sprecher Alley and Wissman Road. The total cost for the projects is expected to be about $222,705.
Matching funds for Community Crossings grants are based on the size of the community. Georgetown is responsible for a 25% match.
Georgetown has received more than $1.138 million through Community Crossings six 2016. The town used the funds to improve roadways including Allen Way, Baylor Wissman Road, Bowman Drive, Unruh Drive, High Street and Georgetown-Greenville Road.
"The Community Crossings matching grant program has been a blessing for the town," Georgetown Town Council President
Chris Loop said. "The funding awarded has allowed the Town to make tremendous strides in our revitalization and quality of place projects."
