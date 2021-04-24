GEORGETOWN — The Georgetown Redevelopment Commission is supporting local projects to facilitate property improvements in the community.
The commission has awarded more than $4,500 to Village House Coffee in Georgetown through its facade improvement grant program.
The funding will be used to reimburse a portion of the costs associated with the recent addition of a covered patio at the coffee shop at 8521 Indiana 64.
This is the first large grant amount to be awarded through the program, according to Chris Loop, president of the Georgetown Redevelopment Commission and town council. A check presentation took place Friday at the coffee shop.
The grants are available for property owners, including residential or commercial/industrial businesses, to allow for visual improvements, historic preservation and economic investment.
The commission will reimburse up to a maximum of $5,000 per pre-approved project.
“As you look through our downtown plan and redevelopment plan, we have a lot of great historic properties, and we do have businesses in the corridor,” Loop said. “We wanted to be able to show our commitment to help improve these properties.”
The grants are supported through tax-increment financing, according to Loop.
Chloe Franklin, co-owner of Village House Coffee, said the addition of the covered outdoor seating area has helped attract more customers and provided a “welcoming look” to the business.
The entire patio project was completed about a month ago and cost about $12,000, Franklin said.
The family-owned and operated business opened eight years ago. Franklin said she appreciates the support from the commission, saying it makes her “glad to be part of Georgetown.”
“It’s really just for the betterment of this community and making it as good as we can,” she said. “It’s nice to feel real hospitality — it’s a cozy, little town feel, and to feel the town supports us makes us happy to be where we’re at.”
Loop said the coffee shop addition adds appeal to the exterior of the building, as well as giving additional space for customers.
“Definitely in 2021, many restaurant and food service operators are looking at how they can complement or add to exterior spaces so customers feel comfortable staying and visiting a while,” he said.
The grants can be used for building or property improvements such as exterior painting, repairs, signage, awnings and/or landscaping.
Loop said the commission recently approved a grant for an owner of a historic home at Indiana 64 and Kelly Avenue. The $5,000 grant will include the addition of windows and columns, as well as renovations to the front porch at the residential building, which was built in the late 19th century.
The grant program prioritizes properties in the historic downtown area. The commission now has more than $132,000 in funding available, Loop said.
“This is the main tool that we have to return dollars to property owners and just to show that the town is serious about our revitalization effort,” he said. “More than anything, we want to spur interest in these projects.”
