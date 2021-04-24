Jeffersonville, IN (47130)

Today

Rain likely. High 56F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a shower throughout the evening. Low near 45F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.