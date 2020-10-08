NEW ALBANY — A man shot by police responding to a domestic call Monday has been charged with three felonies in Floyd County.
James "Jim" Robinson, 58, is charged with a level 5 felony for intimidation, a level 6 felony for pointing a firearm, a level 6 felony for resisting law enforcement and a class A misdemeanor for battery, according to a news release. A warrant was issued Thursday, with bond set at $25,000 cash only.
On Monday, the Floyd County Sheriff's Department responded to a home on County Trace Lane in Georgetown on a domestic report. The caller said Robinson had spit and thrown a lamp at her and had weapons in the home.
When officers arrived, they tried to speak with the suspect but say he closed the door. The caller then opened it and tried to talk with police but she was pushed out of the way by Robinson and it was again closed. When he reopened the door, police say Robinson was holding a tactical shotgun, which he refused to drop and instead raised toward police.
Police fired four rounds at Robinson, one of which hit him in the shoulder. He was air-lifted to University of Louisville Hospital.
The case was investigated by Indiana State Police, who determined that the officers were justified in their use of force.
"I want to again thank the Indiana State Police for conducting a complete and thorough investigation into this matter," Floyd County Prosecutor Chris Lane stated in the release.
"This case is a reminder that the interactions police officers face on a daily basis can quickly escalate into life or death situations. Furthermore, I want to commend the professionalism exhibited by the officers of the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department. It is a testament to their training and experience that they demonstrated such composure in the face of adversity.”
