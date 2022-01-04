GEORGETOWN — A 76-year-old man died Sunday night after a fire destroyed his Georgetown home.
The victim, Melvin Jensen, had a deep love and appreciation both for his house, at 1430 N. Tucker Road, and the area surrounding it, according to Greg Sekula, the southern regional director for Indiana Landmarks.
Sekula got to know Jensen because Indiana Landmarks owns the farm adjoining Jensen’s property. He said he was unsure exactly how long Jensen lived at the house but estimated that it was several decades.
“Melvin was really just a kind, gentle soul who had a deep love and reverence for his property,” Sekula said.
Jensen particularly loved the wooded area on his property, Sekula said, and had spent years developing pathways on the multiple acres of his land and understanding its ecological wonders.
“He had a true appreciation for the historic value of his land as well,” he said.
Sekula said the earliest part of the home was the back section that was built in 1869, with the front part of the house added around 1909.
The story of the house, according to Sekula, is that it had been used for overnight accommodations and rooming with the nearby rail line of the time.
“My hope is that out of this tragedy, long term there will be a way to conserve and keep this property from being developed and preserving the rural wooded nature of the property,” Sekula said.
Georgetown Fire Chief Bill Banta said that the house was a total loss. Nearby fire departments got an alert of a possible structure fire around 9:57 p.m. on Jan. 2 and Georgetown Police were the first on the scene two minutes later.
Banta said police confirmed that there was a fire at the location and that the structure was fully engulfed. Banta said he arrived a few minutes later and the house was in imminent collapse, with the floor collapsing into the partial cellar.
The fire departments on the scene continued on with defensive measures and they had control of the fire at 11:06 p.m.
Banta said that a cause of the fire has yet to be determined and is still under investigation. There was only one body found on the property.
Banta could not confirm who died in the fire, but an obituary submitted to the News and Tribune stated that Jensen died in his home on Jan. 2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.