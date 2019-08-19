GEORGETOWN — Attendance was high but emotions ran higher at Monday's Georgetown Town Council meeting.
Dozens upon dozens of people packed into the town hall, at one point prompting council members to ask that the doors be locked to prevent exceeding maximum occupancy.
The high turnout was due to a rumor circling through the community that the town council was going to dissolve the Georgetown Police Department and instead contract with the Floyd County Sheriff's Department for police services.
Though there was no agenda item related to the situation, residents took it upon themselves to bring the matter up during the public comments portion of the meeting. During that time, several people spoke out against the idea of getting rid of the department.
At one point, a resident addressed fellow attendees by saying that the council had already said that they were not going to get rid of the police department. Many in the crowd disagreed, with another person directly asking the council if they indeed did say they were not going to get rid of the police department.
"I didn't say we're not [getting rid of it]," vice president Joshua Cavanaugh responded. "If something like that were to happen, it would all take place in a public meeting. You would all know."
Outside of that exchange, council members did not comment on the matter during the meeting, nor did president Everett Pullen or council member Chris Loop when approached afterward.
Loop did however make it clear that he would recuse himself from any future vote involving the sheriff's department, if such a discussion were to take place. The reason for this is his relationship to the department, with his father being Sheriff Frank Loop.
It was through the sheriff's department that Georgetown Police Chief Denny Kunkel said he learned of the potential shutdown, with Kunkel noting that "25 to 30" county officers live in the community.
"We found out about it because they involved the sheriff," Kunkel said. "My understanding is that they talked to him about taking over. In the process, he must've told his guys, assuming this was going to happen, to prepare for it. What they ended up doing was coming to my guys — whether out of the goodness of their heart or whatever it was — and told them they might want to get applications because [the sheriff's department] is taking over. After they called me, I didn't know anything about it, so I tried to call the board, and no one responded to me. They kept saying they can't talk or that I should call the attorney."
Though fiery in his comments to the council, Kunkel became emotional while members of the community spoke in favor of keeping the police department.
"It's humbling," Kunkel said. "This is my family here."
Kunkel said that the bottom line is he just wants to know what's going on. Until then, the department is going to keep conducting its duties as usual.
"We'll see what happens," Kunkel said. "We're going to continue doing business like we always have, and we're going to be protecting the community. I guess it's up to the town. If they do have a community meeting, they're probably going to have twice the turnout."
