GEORGETOWN — Officials and preservationists believe the former Georgetown State Bank building can serve as an anchor for downtown, and they’re looking for the right developer to partner with to redevelop the historic structure.
Georgetown has issued a request for proposals for the reuse of the property, which is located at 9110 Ind. 64. It served as town hall until 2009 after it was acquired by Georgetown in 1981. An exterior rehabilitation of the building was recently completed, and Town Council President Chris Loop said it could be an ideal location for a restaurant or a brewery.
“The Downtown Revitalization Plan that was completed in 2017 really calls for some sort of anchor tenant that’s going to draw people downtown,” he said.
With its historic charm, the building could be repurposed into a dining establishment similar to redevelopments that have occurred in New Albany, Loop continued.
The project has the backing of local preservationists.
“The 1909 building is one of the key structures in the National Register-listed Georgetown Historic District and the town’s 2017 Downtown Revitalization Plan,” said Laura Renwick, community preservation specialist for Indiana Landmarks’ Southern Regional Office in New Albany.
The property may not necessarily be sold or leased to the highest bidder.
In evaluating proposals, the town will consult with Indiana Landmarks in reviewing qualifications of developers. In its call for proposals, the town lists multiple factors that will be considered including a demonstration by the suitor of relevant background and experience, the overall appropriateness of the rehabilitation plan and its overall benefit to the historic district.
Financial investment in the building and a timetable will also be weighed in the town’s decision.
The town will be willing to consider multiple options including a lease-to-buy or outright purchase of the property.
A low monthly lease will be considered by the town in exchange for a developer’s capital investment in the property. If a developer proposes to buy the building, the selling price will be based on a fair market value formed on the average of two appraisals. The town will pay for one appraisal with the buyer covering the other. Parking will also be part of the negotiation as the town is working on a redesign of the lot for the former bank building.
With the exterior rehab completed, and other downtown improvements including a sidewalk project taking shape, Loop said the timing for seeking proposals for the building is perfect.
“While the project has been in the works for a while, we really wanted to be able to show the public and any potential investors or developers that the town is serious with its revitalization efforts,” he said.
Georgetown and its township area as well as nearby Edwardsville have been targeted for housing and industrial developments. Floyd County is progressing on Novaparke Innovation and Technology Campus, which is expected to eventually bring hundreds of jobs to the community.
The growth means Georgetown has some opportunities to capitalize, and that’s why the Downtown Revitalization Plan and projects like the bank building are important, Loop said.
“As these things continue to develop we feel like this is the prime opportunity to make these investments,” he said.
The deadline for submitting proposals is 4 p.m. on Oct. 30. For information and a complete list of requirements for proposals, contact Georgetown Clerk-Treasurer Julia Keibler at julia.keibler@georgetown.in.gov.
