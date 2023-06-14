GEORGETOWN – A public hearing is slated for the next Georgetown Town Council meeting over the proposed new rates and charges for solid waste collection.
Concerned residents are encouraged to attend the hearing for the rate changes a 6:30 p.m. on June 21 at Georgetown Town Hall.
The town’s contract with Ecotech has ended, and officials sent out bids for new solid waste collection and received responses from Ecotech and Sweetland.
Sweetland’s bid had a more competitive price for the residents and so the town signed a five-year contract with them, officials said. This is the first rate change for trash collection the town has seen in 10 years.
“The unfortunate piece is, that even though Sweetland was the low bid and the better deal for residents, it’s still substantially higher than what was negotiated over 10 years ago,” said Chris Loop, Georgetown’s council president.
With this new contract, Georgetown residents will have weekly trash and recycling pick-up. They will also have a monthly “Junk Day” where residents will be able to set out larger items for pick up. There will be no charge to the residents for this service. A monthly yard waste pick up day will be available as well.
The council will need to approve the rates before they go into effect.
“It’s not just weekly trash pick up that’s included in that contract, it’s really a variety of services monthly that our residents can take advantage of,” Loop said.”
Monthly Solid Waste Fee:
In Town Proposed Present
Residential $15 $22
Commercial $30 $44
Residential Duplex $27 $44
Residential 3-Plex $39 $66
Residential 4-Plex $51 $88
Duplex Separate $13.50 $22
Residential 4-Plex Separate $12.75 $22
Out of Town
Single/Multi Family Res. $18 $26
Commercial $36 $52
