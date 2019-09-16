GEORGETOWN — Despite placing two officers on leave last week, the Georgetown Town Council reaffirmed its stance that it does not intend to eliminate the Georgetown Police Department at Monday's crowded council meeting.
Chief Denny Kunkel and Sgt. Charles Morgan both were placed on paid administrative leave at a special public meeting held last Wednesday pending an investigation into misconduct. Prior reporting stated that the council itself would oversee the investigation, but a statement read by town attorney Kristi Fox said that the matter is instead being handled by the Indiana State Police Special Investigation Section.
"The town council is not handling the investigation," Fox said. "Kathy Haller is the point person to assist the board with cooperating and communicating information or documents associated with this matter and in no way is she the investigator related to these allegations. The town council, as well as the clerk's office, will cooperate with the ISP, as well as any other agencies, to provide any and all documents or information that are requested."
Fox went on to state that the council has a "duty and responsibility" to investigate any employee misconduct, asking that townspeople respect the process by abstaining from engaging in "threats or rumors." The move to investigate the officers came amid rumors of the town council's intention to disband the department entirely in favor of contracting with the Floyd County Sheriff's Department.
"To address some of the rumors that are floating out there, the town council has no plans at this time to close the Georgetown Police Department or to have the sheriff take over," Fox said. "With that said, the sheriff's department is responsible for the county as a whole, which includes this town. As always, they will assist the town and be present in the town for your protection."
The exact details of the accusations directed at Kunkel and Morgan remain unclear.
On Monday, the State Board of Accounts confirmed to the News and Tribune that it had received information from Georgetown officials regarding possible misappropriation of funds, noting that the request was received last week. How it will proceed with its involvement into the matter is still under review.
Those who packed into Georgetown Town Hall on Monday still had questions for council members.
“Was it of such a nature that it required a special meeting, or could it have waited until tonight?" Michael Harris asked of the council's decision to place the officers on leave at last week's special meeting.
Council vice president Joshua Cavanaugh responded by saying that new information made it a matter that the council "felt needed attention."
Others in the crowd asked the council about the possibility of getting notices for meetings online. Though the town has a website, its contents related to the town council have not been updated since 2016.
According to council members, a new website should launch next week. Cavanaugh said that they will do "everything they can" as long as the website has "functionality," with Fox adding that it is not something required by statute.
“This town council is going to do their best to put it on the website," Fox said during the meeting."They are not required by statute to do that. If you want to know about meetings, you do need to look on the windows. The media has a right to ask the town to provide them notice, but by statute, they do not have to put that on the website."
Aside from questions, some townsfolk asserted their support for the police department. In her comments, resident Carol Webb told council members that they work for the town and should work toward better transparency.
“We rely on folks to take care of us and watch out for our communities," Webb said. "When we see things that are happening that we don’t agree with, then we’re going to get involved. If you don’t see us, you’re doing your job for us. If you see us, we’re not happy with something that’s going on. Just make that be known."
Former council president Gary Smith was also in attendance at the meeting. Smith told the News and Tribune that he wasn't there to point fingers, but to look for answers.
"I don’t know, and I’m going to keep an open mind until I find out exactly what the SBOA has to say," Smith said. "Everybody’s innocent until proven guilty. They’re all innocent until they prove to me or prove to the town that they did something wrong.”
