GEORGETOWN — Monday marked a first at Georgetown Township Fire Protection District’s Station No. 1.
The Monday through Friday, mostly daytime hours for the station are a thing of the past. As of Monday, Station No. 1 is staffed for 24-hour, seven-day-a-week operations following an extensive renovation of the downtown Georgetown facility.
By doubling the district’s operating staff size, officials believe Georgetown Township can offer better and expanded coverage. By renovating the station at 8910 Ind. 64, the district’s board and command staff aim to show that the firefighters are part of the community in which they serve.
“One of the main reasons we wanted to open the station 24/7 is for presence in the community. We want people who live around here to know that this station is their station,” said Michael Moody, chair of the GTFPD’s board of directors.
District Chief Bill Banta recalled his time in south Indianapolis and in Louisville, where kids would stop by the neighborhood fire station to have air added to their bike tires, or to play basketball with the firefighters.
“A firehouse should be part of a community,” Banta said. “That’s what I wanted to achieve here. I want Georgetown to look at this place and say ‘This is ours.’”
While the community feel is important, the decision to add staff and expand the hours of operation for Station No. 1 are tied to public safety.
Station No. 2 has and will continue to operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Prior to Monday, Station No. 1 typically housed a small staff for daytime, weekday hours.
While doing some analysis about two years ago, command staff found the run volume was unbalanced.
“During the day, 60% of our runs were on the Station No. 2 side of the district, but at night, 60% were down here,” Moody said.
Station No. 2 is at 5610 Corydon Ridge Road. While it’s not an extensive distance from downtown, seconds matter in emergency responses. Command staff and the township fire district’s board studied the issue for about a year before deciding to revamp Station No. 1 into a full-time, daily operation.
“We realized we could do better if we put a crew down here and cut the response times in half,” Banta said.
He pointed out that the rise in run volume for the Station No. 1 area makes sense considering the average age of the Georgetown Township. Many people are getting off work around 6 p.m., and that means there’s a higher likelihood for wrecks around that time.
The new direction for the fire department will also help with responses to structure fires, cutting down on the loss of property and more importantly, potentially saving lives.
Banta said it’s the most logical approach for a growing community.
“Though our relationships with our mutual aid partners are good, they still have to come from their own districts here,” he said.
Each station is staffed with three firefighters plus a command supervisor.
“We have the ability to put seven firefighters on scene in Georgetown if we need to,” Moody said.
It’s also being done without added cost to the residents who pay the district fees for fire protection.
The district did entail some added costs through bonding when the decision was made to switch from voluntary to full-time firefighters. That bond has been paid off, and Moody said there haven’t been any raises to the fees since the debt was retired.
The renovation project is budgeted for $707,000, though it’s likely to cost less when everything is finished.
“We’re trying to be very good stewards of the financial resources the community has given us,” Moody said.
As for the upgrades, Moody described the project as a “complete gutting” of the building.
Temperature-controlled bedrooms have been added upstairs — four regular units plus a guest room in case a volunteer firefighter is on scene and needs a place to stay. Though only three firefighters will be on shift at at time, Banta said the fourth unit was added in case there’s a need to expand in the future.
“When you take on a project like this, you try to build today for tomorrow,” he said.
There’s a new shower area upstairs as well as a television room with recliners.
The operating areas downstairs include hoses that attach to fire engines to help remove chemicals that can be dangerous to firefighters. Such a system is even more important when firefighters are living on-site, Moody said.
There’s also a new kitchen and weight room. Banta said firefighters are required to workout for at least one hour while on shift to maintain fitness standards.
Parts of the building remain under construction, including the exterior. Crews were working Monday on the signage for the front of the building, as Moody and Banta said they want the inside and outside to be welcoming to the community.
The district is a separate entity from the Town of Georgetown, but Moody and Banta said town officials have been great partners. The town and township recently provided funds for the installation of a baby box at Station No. 1. It allows for someone to safety and anonymously surrender a baby, with alarms almost instantly notifying officials so that the child can be retrieved.
Moody said the box hasn’t been used yet, and hopefully it will never have to be, but emphasized it’s great to have it at the station in case someone has to make that difficult choice one day.
The community will have its first chance to tour the revamped Station No. 1 during an open house slated from noon on Oct. 22. Fire district and town officials will be on hand, and the plan is to have a food truck there that day
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.