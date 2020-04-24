GEORGETOWN — The Board of Fire Trustees for the Georgetown Township Fire Protection District has announced the hiring of Ned Wiseman as deputy chief of the fire department.
Chairman Michael Moody said the board was pleased with the new leadership of the department.
“Deputy Chief Wiseman brings a wealth of experience to our department and the board is very pleased with the future for Georgetown Fire Department,” Moody said in a news release.
Wiseman has over 26 years of experience in the fire service, including 21 years with Louisville Fire. In addition, he spent 22 years with the Ramsey Volunteer Fire Department, the last seven years as chief.
“It is my goal to support the fire chief in cultivating a positive work environment, ensuring professional leadership, and maximizing operational efficiency," Wiseman said in the release. "As a leader I understand the importance of fostering an environment of mentorship and trust as well as being an ambassador of the department.”
Wiseman lives with his family within the Georgetown District and looks forward to serving his community.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.