NEW ALBANY – German American Bank celebrated the grand opening of its new state-of-the-art financial center in New Albany with a ribbon cutting, open house and check presentation to local schools on Friday.
The company was honored to have the One Southern Indiana team, several dignitaries from the local community, and German American Bank’s executive leadership join the celebration.
“We are proud that New Albany was chosen to unveil a completely new office design for German American Bank. It’s a testament to the strength of our commitment to serve this area with excellence well into the future,” said Adrian Brown, senior regional president.
He added, “We were excited to make a $2,000 donation to the New Albany Floyd County Education Foundation, along with a total of $2,000 in donations to local PTO organizations, as part of our grand opening celebration. Helping communities thrive so its people prosper is a priority in our German American Bank culture. Local schools make a big impact in thriving communities.”
The new financial office is located at 4403 Charlestown Road in New Albany and features a spacious layout with private rooms for consultations, an inviting lobby with a technology bar and café area, drive-up banking lanes, and a 24- hour ATM. German American Bank has three additional offices conveniently located throughout Floyd and Clark Counties. Visit www.germanamerican.com.
