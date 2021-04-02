JEFFERSONVILLE — A local restaurant owner is bringing a German-style beer hall to downtown Jeffersonville.
Pints & Union owner Joe Phillips is planning to open a restaurant called Common Haus this fall at 134 Spring St., near the riverfront.
The Jeffersonville space was formerly home to Goodwood Brewhouse and Live Room, and in recent years, it has also been occupied by Cox’s Hot Chicken and Big Four Burgers.
Common Haus will be a “sister restaurant” to Pints & Union, a pub in downtown New Albany that opened in 2018 at 114 E. Market St.
The Bavarian-style hall will have a large selection of German beers, and the menu will feature German-style “comfort food,” Phillips said.
He wants Common Haus to bring people together as a community.
“It’s called Common Haus because I’ve wanted a place for us all to be able to gather again and be together as a common people,” Phillips said.
In addition to indoor dining, Common Haus will have three floors of outdoor seating, including two decks and a new patio on the ground floor.
Common Haus will feature a walk-up window offering German street food on the weekends, and Phillips plans to add a small retail space selling items such as house-made mustard.
The first floor will offer full dining service that will be family-friendly and handicap-accessible, Phillips said.
A communal table down the center of the room will be among the seating options on the first floor dining room.
“We’ll have a front room with a window, so you’ll be able to see the kitchen producing pretzels and mustard and other things that we do,” Phillips said.
The second floor will feature a beer garden, and a dining hall will be available to rent for events such as wedding receptions and parties.
The third floor will be another event rental space with a private patio, and a small bar will be open at certain times during the weekend.
Both the decks overlook the Ohio River and Louisville, and Phillips describes it as “the best view over here, period.”
“We’ll focus on banquets and renting it out quite a bit, and obviously Thunder Over Louisville and things like that with the patio,” Phillips said.
Although this will be Phillips’ second restaurant, he has been sitting on the idea for about a decade, and the concept for Common Haus was in the works long before Pints & Union.
When he lived in Germantown in Louisville, Phillips enjoyed visiting the German American Club, and he has visited German restaurants throughout the region.
“It’s something I’ve always been connected with,” he said.
Phillips said the food menu for Common Haus will be tested with Pints & Union specials before the new business opens. Pints & Union beer programmer Roger Baylor will lead the beer selection for Common Haus.
Phillips plans to offer health insurance and paid vacation time for full-time employees at Common Haus.
“We’re looking at investing in employees and their overall wellness and doing some mentorship programs as well,” Phillips said.
The Jeffersonville building was damaged in a fire in late February last year, and Goodwood Brewhouse did not reopen during the pandemic.
Developer Steve Resch is the owner of the Spring Street building, and the space will be gutted and completely redone, Phillips said. Last year’s fire caused mainly cosmetic damage.
“People are not even going to recognize the space,” he said. “It’s going to be beautiful.”
Local artist Carrie Johns will paint murals at the site, and she is creating the Common Haus logo, which features a riverboat in reference to Jeffersonville’s riverboat history.
Phillips is planning a number of events for Common Haus, including a four-week Octoberfest celebration in downtown Jeffersonville.
He also wants to host beer walks to and from Lynn Family Stadium, the new soccer stadium in Louisville close to the Big Four Bridge.
“Any excuse to be happy is something that Common Haus is focused on — any excuse to share joy for both sides of the river,” Phillips said.
