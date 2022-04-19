JEFFERSONVILLE — When the Clark Memorial/2nd Street Bridge closes at 9:30 Thursday morning, it will mark the first official visible signal ushering in Thunder Over Louisville and open the door to the 2022 Kentucky Derby Festival.
It also will be the first of many road and street changes that Southern Indiana residents and visitors find as “The Legend Returns” for the 33rd time throughout the Kentuckiana area.
This will be the first year since 2019 for the festivities to be back on the ground in the Southern Indiana area since the pandemic significantly modified or cancelled community activities throughout Southern Indiana. The Derby Festival estimates that Thunder activities will have an estimated impact of $56 million on the area economy.
Both Jay Ellis of the Jeffersonville Main Street program and Louann Matson of SoIN Tourism said they don’t have “hard numbers,” but expect thousands of residents and tourists to join the activities.
“It’s an all hands on deck kind of thing,” Mattson said, noting that she had no specific numbers. “My sense is there will be a lot of people out there” after engaging for the last couple of years through websites and social media.
Denise Story, general manager at the TownPlace Suites by Marriott in downtown Jeffersonville, gives credibility to Mattson’s expectations.
“We have been sold out for two weeks both Friday and Saturday,” Story said, adding they are still getting phone calls from people looking for rooms.
Ellis of Jeffersonville Main Street said he expects “tens of thousands” of people and is working hard with area merchants to make sure the visitors like what they see and want to come back.
Some traffic and street changes already are scheduled and more are expected to be announced. The News and Tribune will report those changes as they come both in print and at www.newsandtribune.com. Here is what we know now:
CLARK MEMORIAL/2ND STREET BRIDGE CLOSURES
• Thursday, April 21: 9:30 a.m. — CLOSED thru Sunday at 2 p.m.
• Friday, April 22: CLOSED ALL DAY
• Saturday, April 23: CLOSED ALL DAY
• Sunday, April 24: CLOSED Midnight to 2 p.m.
BIG FOUR PEDESTRIAN BRIDGE
Access to the bridge will be restricted due to safety operations. Signage will be placed on the Big Four Bridge to help notify the public of the closures and restrictions.
• Closed from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, April 22, for the air show practice window.
• On Thunder day (Saturday), it will also close at 10 a.m. until 12 Midnight.
CLARKSVILLE
Clarksville Assistant Police Chief David Kirby says Clarksville Police will control all the roadways South from South Clark Boulevard to the river, from Main Street to South Sherwood Avenue.
The following intersections will be closed at 6 a.m. on Saturday, April 23:
• South Clark Boulevard & Winbourne Avenue
• South Clark Boulevard & Beckett Street
• South Clark Boulevard & Montgomery Avenue
• Montgomery Avenue & Virginia Avenue
• Montgomery Avenue & Sherwood Avenue
• Riverside Drive & Main Street
• South Clark Boulevard & Sherwood Avenue
• Marriott Drive & Montgomery Avenue
• Harrison Avenue & Bailey Avenue
• Winbourne Avenue & Riverside Drive
• Emery Crossing Road & Summer Place
The following intersection will be closed at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 23:
South Clark Boulevard and Main Street
The only access point for residents and their guests will be the intersection of Montgomery Ave and South Clark Blvd after noon.
To pass through police checkpoints, residents will need to present a photo ID with their street address or a bill such as a wastewater or electric bill with their name and street address. If residents plan to have guests visit their home during “Thunder Over Louisville,” they will need to request a pass from the Clarksville Police Department by calling (812) 288-7151 and dialing extension 306.
Around 9 p.m. (before the fireworks) Clarksville Police will deny access to the South end of town to prepare all lanes to become one-way exiting the south end to Brown’s Station Way and Stansifer to US 31 North.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.