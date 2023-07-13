CHARLESTOWN — The Clark County 4-H Fair begins Friday at the Clark County 4-H Fairgrounds, 9608 Ind. 62 in Charlestown.
On Wednesday evening, 4-H members were busy setting up stalls and other areas in preparation for the nine days of fair festivities.
The carnival opens at 6 p.m. Friday, and the monster truck competition gets underway at 7 p.m.
Saturday's festivities include the horse show from noon to 4 p.m. and the tractor pull at 6:30 p.m.
