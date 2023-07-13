Fair set up 1

Alex Swanson, a five-year 4-H member, sets up his stall Wednesday evening for his animals that he will show in the Clark County 4-H Fair.

CHARLESTOWN — The Clark County 4-H Fair begins Friday at the Clark County 4-H Fairgrounds, 9608 Ind. 62 in Charlestown. 

Mylee Wesley, a nine-year 4-H member, cuts off zip ties to move a gate to prepare the area where her animal will stay at during the Clark County 4-H Fair.

On Wednesday evening, 4-H members were busy setting up stalls and other areas in preparation for the nine days of fair festivities. 

The carnival opens at 6 p.m. Friday, and the monster truck competition gets underway at 7 p.m. 

Saturday's festivities include the horse show from noon to 4 p.m. and the tractor pull at 6:30 p.m. 

