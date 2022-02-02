JEFFERSONVILLE — The Kroger Mobile Market was outside the Clark Arms Apartments Wednesday morning.
Manager Lisa Ellis said people were grabbing groceries ahead of the storm.
“Mostly our meats and vegetables, lunchmeats, soup,” she said. “Things they can throw in the cooler, like your lunchmeat, your juices and things.”
She said the hardest thing for people in food deserts during an ice storm is getting to the store. When it comes to the Mobile Market, conditions have to be extremely bad before they don’t drive.
But, residents are being asked to stay home. If they must go out, they should have a full tank of gas, an emergency kit with them and drive with the lights on, multiple governmental agencies have asked as they watched the storm’s path for the last two days.
As of late Wednesday afternoon, WAVE3 meteorologists indicated the cold front is still expected to drop temperatures early Thursday morning. That will lead to a changeover from rain to freezing rain. As temperatures drop, sleet and snow is expected to develop.
The sleet and/or snow is expected to move out Thursday evening but gusty winds will remain, which could lead to power outages. Hazardous travel is expected, especially on untreated roads. Slick roads are likely to remain Friday.
The Indiana State Police Sellersburg Post has 40 troopers in the five-county area it serves ready to help people on the roadways.
In Jeffersonville, the city has five different departments on hand ahead of the storm. The National Guard will also be in Clark County, ready to help. Primary roads will be taken care of first and trash pickup may be delayed while sanitary crews work to clean up roads. City Hall will be closed Thursday and Friday.
All state-run COVID vaccine and testing clinics will be closed all day Thursday, due to the weather. Updates to these state-run sites can be found at www.coronavirus.in.gov.
The Clark County Health Department will be closed Thursday and a decision about Friday will be made at a later time. Greater Clark County Schools will be on an eLearning model Thursday and Friday.
The Indiana Department of Homeland Security is asking pet owners to take all animals inside.
For Hoosiers who travel across the river, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has declared a state of emergency for the state. All Kentucky state offices will be closed Thursday.
