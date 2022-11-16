Upcoming holiday events in Clark and Floyd counties
NOV. 18
Bourne-Schweitzer Gallery Holiday Show
As the Holiday Season approaches, so does the stress of getting that perfect gift for all your loved ones. Cut down on that last minute panic by stopping by Bourne-Schweitzer Gallery during the 2022 Holiday Show. Opening on Friday, Nov.18 from 5-30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and continuing through the new year, this show brings the gift-shop to the gallery. Beautiful hand-crafted ornaments, ceramic centerpieces, and spectacular wood works, watercolors, photographs, jewelry, and more will line the shelves. Switch out those generic Hallmark cards for some of Kim Wilhite’s Photography print greeting cards or make your mother blush with some one-of-a-kind Jewelry by Roxy Lentz and Dawn Middleton. Small-scale paintings, wood and resin cutting boards, Eco-printed scarves — the list goes on! Show you love and support by shopping local this holiday season and grab a gift just as unique as those who make your life special.
NOV. 19
Holiday Fall Bazaar
Clark County Extension Homemakers will sponsor a Holiday Fall Bazaar, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 19, at the Clark County 4-H Center, 9608 Ind. 62, Charlestown. The bazaar will feature a flea market as well as holiday craft vendors, baked goods and a soup luncheon, homemade soups served with hot dogs.
Southern Indiana Craft Show
Southern Indiana Craft Show, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 19 at Speed Memorial Church Fellowship Hall, 328 US 31, Sellersburg.
Christmas in Greenville
Christmas in Greenville is from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 19, at Greenville Elementary School. Stop by and shop from 40-plus craft vendors, watch the Silly Safari Live Reindeer Show, get a free photo with Santa and more.
Chestnuts and Pearls Holladaze
Chestnuts and Pearls Art Gallery and Antiques, 157 E. Main St., New Albany, will sponsor the annual holiday gift show Holladaze now through Dec. 31. This is a professional art show by local artists and most works are priced $25- $150 for gift giving. Gallery hours are Thursday, Friday and Sunday noon-4 and Saturday 10-4. For more information call 502-548-9114.
NOV. 25-26
Christmas in the Country
The 42nd annual Christmas in the Country will be Nov. 25 and 26 at the Floyds Knobs Community Club, 4032 Weber Ln., Floyds Knobs. Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Corydon Christmas Extravaganza
Corydon Christmas Extravaganza will be Saturday, Nov. 25, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Harrison County Fairgrounds, 341 S. Capitol Ave., Corydon. Admission of $5 per person, 13 and under free. Early admission at 8 a.m. is $10.
DEC. 3
Our Lady of Perpetual Help Winter Bazaar
Our Lady of Perpetual Help Winter Crafts Bazaar, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 3 at the church, 1752 Scheller Ln., New Albany. More than 30 vendors will be in attendance. Food will be available to purchase from Bert's Quality Provisions from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Georgetown Elementary Holiday Craft Bazaar
Georgetown Elementary School, 8800 High St., Georgetown, will sponsor a Holiday Craft Bazaar, Saturday, Dec. 3, 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the school.
DEC. 10
Sellersburg Crafts Market
Sellersburg Crafts Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 10, at Life Center of Kingdom Life Church, 11515 U.S. 31, Sellersburg.
DEC. 17
Southern Indiana Craft Show
Southern Indiana Craft Show, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 17 at Speed Memorial Church Fellowship Hall, 328 U.S. 31, Sellersburg.
