CHARLESTOWN - Friday morning's cold weather didn't stop Charlestown High School teachers from stocking up on school supplies from the district's supply school bus.
"I usually just buy them at the dollar store, but since they're here, I got a stack of papers," said Spanish teacher Jacinto Padrón. "(Students) also forget to bring pencils, so my big stock was on pencils and paper. I did pick up some coloring pencils to replace some stock I have and a couple rolls of tape."
Thanks to a $30,000 donation from Amazon, Greater Clark County Schools will be able to stock even more items in the Greater Clark Educational Foundation’s Teacher Supply Bus and the supply rooms at Charlestown High School.
Representatives from Amazon's Jeffersonville fulfillment center were on-hand Friday morning to present the district with the donation and get a first-hand look at how the donation will help teachers and students across the district.
"I will tell you that we have been very inspired by the work the Greater Clark Educational Foundation has done, as well as the schools in the system overall," said Amazon fulfillment center General Manager Josh Corum. "And from Amazon's perspective, it's important for us to give back to the communities we are involved in and our associates live in."
Charlestown High School students cooked breakfast for the donation reception and teachers who picked up some supplies were also present. After the meal Greater Clark Foundation Executive Director Emily Oliver-Jones showed representatives from Amazon the school's own mini-supply warehouse.
"A really other neat piece to this is that we have a mini Amazon warehouse here in the building," she said. "So your students are engaged in sorting and inventory control and the loading of this bus, which plays right into our Academies of Greater Clark."
Students Daisy Jantzen, Cody Carey and Hannah Reed gave a demonstration on how they prepare supplies for the bus and the mini-warehouse is stocked with everything from pencils, to cleaning supplies, to backpacks.
Greater Clark County Schools Superintendent Mark Laughner said the partnership with Amazon and other local entities is a win-win situation for everyone involved.
"It meets a need for teachers, number one," he said. "They are always looking for supplies and materials and things they can use in their classrooms, whether it be pens or pencils. And we have students that need those things, too. So we are thrilled Amazon supports that."
