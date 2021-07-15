In 1921, a group of Christian believers had a dream to start their own church. Removing themselves from the fellowship of Trinity Baptist Church, the small group set out to make their dream a reality.
The Brown's Mission was founded under the pastorate of Edward D. Brown at 9th & Missouri Avenue in Jeffersonville. Later a plot of ground and a building were purchased at 7th & Missouri Avenue from Mr. Charles Thomas for the sum of $1000.
Through their commitment and determination, they were able to liquidate this debt within 90 days. After the burning of the mortgage, the name of the Mission was changed to the "Gilt Edge Baptist Church."
The following was published in The Evening News on Dec. 4,1924:
"Rev. E.D. Brown, pastor of Gilt Edge Baptist Church, is the first Negro minister of Jeffersonville, IN to install a Baptizing Pool in the church. Pastor Brown was known and highly regarded as the greatest church builder in the state of Indiana and Kentucky."
In 1926, Rev. Isaiah H. Mason became the pastor and stayed for three years.
In 1930, Marshall L. Gardner was called to lead the church. He served for 30 years until an illness forced him to vacate the pulpit in 1959. He remained Pastor Emeritus until his death on Oct. 15, 1960.
In 1959, Robert E. Campbell became the church pastor. The church had to move because of construction of interstate expressway (I-65).
In 1962, the church secured a plot of land at 1713 Green St. in Jeffersonville.
Rev. Campbell served for 13 years until his death on March, 19, 1972. In August 1972, Douglass L. Motley Jr. became the pastor.
Pastor Motley initiated and supported various programs throughout his 40-year tenure at the church.
Some of the highlights of his legacy include: M.L. King Food Pantry, first among the churches in Jeffersonville to become a life member of the NAACP, established radio and prison ministries, first site for the Title VII Nutritional Program for the Aging in this area, new sanctuary added to the existing church in 1984, burned another mortgage in 2002, Kings Table Soup Kitchen was established to feed the homeless, partnered with Dare To Care food ministry, and Debbie Hillman became the church's first female deacon.
Rev H.D. Cockerham stepped in as interim pastor in March 2011. Then the church welcomed Rev. Victor Vinson as the new pastor. He served for five years.
Pastor Darrell K. Nathan was installed as senior pastor March 16, 2019.
The church physically closed in March 2020 due to the pandemic and re-opened on Psalm Sunday, March 28, 2021. Pastor Nathan's leadership kept the church spiritually connected via media platforms of Remind Messaging System, teleconference lines, Facebook, and YouTube. During the summer of 2020 the church had several Park and Praise Sunday services.
This synopsis does not tell the entire history.
Gilt Edge is grateful that Pastor Nathan is here to guide us to the 100th Church Anniversary on July 25, 2021. In observance of the 100th anniversary, a special worship service will begin at 10 a.m. Sunday, July 25.
