SCOTTSBURG — Southern Indiana’s manufacturing momentum continues unabated as GIM, Inc. a Network Partner of SPS Technology and a U.S. manufacturer of Sandwich Plate Systems, announces plans to invest $18,472,000 in a new manufacturing campus in the former Tokusen USA facility on West Weir Road in Scottsburg.
The company’s investment, which includes nearly $10 million in land acquisition, $3 million in new construction, $1.125 million in improvements to existing buildings, over $3 million in lease payments, and over $1.25 million in new equipment, furnishings, fixtures, hardware and software, will result in up to 135 new full-time positions paying well above the average wage in Scott County.
GIM Inc.’s Sandwich Plate System is a load-bearing structural composite panel with a high strength-to-weight ratio and extended fatigue life, which makes it an ideal replacement for concrete in bridges, parking garages, stadiums and arenas, heavy duty and clean room floor panels, and special applications such as threat protection. GIM product lines also include agricultural, commercial and industrial building steel frames and educational facilities. SPS avoids the negative environmental effects of concrete while offering time savings and reducing road shutdowns and slowdowns during bridge construction, allowing many bridge projects to go from 6 to 12 months to an install time of 45 days and less.
“This is an important strategic investment for GIM, Inc.,” said company President Chris Gibbs. “We are launching entry into a market to meet the increased demand for environmentally sound, time-saving solutions for infrastructure in the United States and beyond. The State of Indiana, the City of Scottsburg and One Southern Indiana (1si) have been fantastic partners, working hard to make this process a smooth one as we are choosing southern Indiana for our manufacturing footprint.”
Based on the company’s job creation plans, the Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC) committed an investment of up to $1.9 million in GIM, Inc. through incentive-based tax credits. The tax credits are performance-based, meaning GIM, Inc. is eligible to claim incentives once Indiana residents are hired. In addition, the City of Scottsburg is offering the company personal and real property tax abatement, phasing in over five and 10 years, respectively.
“Indiana’s manufacturing industry continues to lead, advancing new technologies and innovations – another example of Indiana’s strong advanced manufacturing leadership and supportive business climate,” said Indiana Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers. “GIM Inc.'s SPS solutions offer a more sustainable solution for our world's building and infrastructure needs, ensuring that our future is safe and environmentally friendly. We look forward to welcoming the company to Indiana and our robust manufacturing sector.”
“This is big news for the City of Scottsburg and for the region,” said Scottsburg Mayor Terry Amick. “We’re so excited to be working with the team at GIM, Inc. as they build on their tremendous success and establish a vibrant presence in southern Indiana. This building has a great history and will serve as the perfect home for this company as it grows here in Scottsburg.”
“Southern Indiana is quickly becoming known for advanced, environmentally-sound manufacturing and technology,” said Wendy Dant Chesser, president and CEO of One Southern Indiana. “The decision by GIM, Inc. to open a facility in Scottsburg is further confirmation of the region’s growing appeal for companies like theirs. GIM, Inc.’s presence is a welcome addition to the impressive array of businesses who have already chosen to locate or expand here. As always, 1si is pleased to be a partner in this process and is ready to assist in any way we can.”
About GIM, Inc.
GIM, Inc. is a green sustainable manufacturing company founded to create and fabricate intellectual proprietary products for various industries and to provide superb structural engineering and design, with a proven network of suppliers to deliver on time. The company has developed a diverse portfolio of products to sustain the business through multiple types of economic shifts, and believes in supporting and fostering growth in the communities where they live and work. For more information, visit GIM, Inc. at gibmfg.com
About One Southern Indiana
One Southern Indiana (1si) was formed in July of 2006 as the economic development organization and chamber of commerce serving Clark and Floyd counties. 1si’s mission is to help businesses innovate and thrive in the Southern Indiana / Louisville metro area via the three pillars of Business Resources, Economic Development and Advocacy. For more information on One Southern Indiana, visit www.1si.org.
