Consumers can now order cookies for shipment directly to their front door by using the Girl Scout Cookie Finder (www.girlscoutcookies.org).
This includes the first chance for customers to try the Raspberry Rally cookie, a thin, crispy cookie infused with raspberry flavor and dipped in a delicious chocolatey coating. Raspberry Rally is exclusively available online for direct shipment only, enhancing girls’ e-commerce sales and entrepreneurial skills.
To launch the start of online shipments, customers will receive a $10 shipping discount when they use the Cookie Finder to purchase nine or more packages of shipped Girl Scout Cookies.
In addition to online ordering, consumers can use the Cookie Finder website to locate a cookie booth near them and purchase cookies in-person from girls when cookie booths begin March 24.
Eight core flavors are $5 per package: Adventurefuls, Do-si-dos, Lemon-Ups, Raspberry Rally, Samoas, Tagalongs, Thin Mints, and Trefoils. Two specialty flavors are $6 per package: S’mores and Toffee-tastic (gluten free).
As always, 100% of the proceeds stay local, powering life-changing programming and volunteer support through building troop funds to explore new places, programs, and beyond.
The Girl Scout Cookie Program is the world’s largest entrepreneurial program for girls.
Girl Scouts in grades K–12 can start their journey to fun, friendship, and new experiences by joining the world’s largest entrepreneurial organization for girls at any point in the year. Girls can join and adults can become volunteers at www.gskentuckiana.org/join.
