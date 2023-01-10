Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana kicks off the 2023 Girl Scout Cookie season Saturday, Jan. 14 as Girl Scouts and their troops rally their communities to support the world’s largest entrepreneurial program for girls.
Every box of cookies sold provides invaluable experiences for Girl Scouts such as service projects, troop travel, and summer camp for girls across Kentucky and Southern Indiana.
If you know a Girl Scout, ask for her direct website link for Digital Cookie, the online platform for local delivery. Beginning Feb. 27, customers can order their favorite cookies for shipment directly to their front door, including the new Raspberry Rally cookie via the Girl Scout Cookie Finder (www.girlscoutcookies.org).
In addition to online ordering, consumers can use the Cookie Finder to locate a booth near them and purchase cookies in-person from girls. Cookie booths will begin on March 24.
The Girl Scout Cookie Program is the world’s largest entrepreneurial program for girls. Girl Scouts’ newly updated Financial Literacy badges offer entrepreneurial playbooks for every age level. From the Cookie Goal Setter badge earned in kindergarten or first grade to the Entrepreneur Accelerator for girls in high school, the Girl Scout Cookie Program teaches girls financial literacy, planning, budgeting, teamwork, innovative thinking, and confident decision-making.
New this year, Raspberry Rally is exclusively offered through digital channels for direct shipment only, enhancing girls’ e-commerce sales and entrepreneurial skills. This latest approach will help to guide the evolution of the cookie program for the digital future.
Girl Scouts in grades K–12 can start their journey to fun, friendship, and new experiences by joining the world’s largest entrepreneurial organization for girls at any point in the year. Girls can join and adults can become volunteers at www.gskentuckiana.org/join.
