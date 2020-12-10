For the first time ever, you can get your Girl Scout cookies in December! Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana on Thursday launched online cookie sales.
Customers ordering from Girl Scouts may select to pay to have cookies shipped immediately, or avoid shipping fees by pre-ordering Girl Scout delivered cookies that will arrive in mid-February. For a limited time only, if 12 or more packages are ordered online for direct delivery, a customer can choose a reduced shipping option of $10 off. Customers also have an option to donate cookies that will go to the U.S. military both at home and overseas.
Girl Scouts will use their digital marketing skills to create their own Digital Cookie websites and promote their business to customers through emails and social media. If you don't have a connection with a Girl Scout troop and wish to order direct shipped or donate Girl Scout cookies, visit https://bit.ly/gsdigitalcookie.
Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana offers six flavors of cookies for $5 a box and two specialty flavors for $6 a box. All of the funds from the Girl Scout Cookie Program stay local and provide girls with premier leadership experiences.
