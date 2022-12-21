LOUISVILLE – This holiday, the American Red Cross is encouraging everyday heroes to share a gift that can’t be bought in a store – the gift of a lifesaving blood donation.
Help share the warmth with patients this holiday by rolling up a sleeve at the 45th annual Holiday Hero Donorama Tuesday, Dec. 27 and Wednesday, Dec. 28 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Kentucky Fair and Expo Center – South Wing, 937 Philips Lane, Louisville.
Free parking will be available for all who attend. The Red Cross goal is to have more than 600 donors attend between both days. In thanks, all presenting donors will receive a long-sleeved Red Cross T-shirt while supplies last.
The need for blood doesn’t stop for holidays. Between Christmas and New Year’s, more than 1 million blood transfusions will be given in the United States.
Donations of all blood types are needed at the 45th annual Holiday Hero Donorama to ensure hospital shelves remain stocked to meet patient blood needs. Donations often decline between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day when busy holiday schedules can cause some donors to be less available to give. However, there is no substitute for donated blood.
Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, go to RedCrossBlood.org and enter sponsor code: HERO call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information.
All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App
The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. It is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, go to redcross.org or cruzrojaamericana.org, or on Twitter at @RedCross.
