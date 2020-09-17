The biggest day of local giving, the Community Foundation of Louisville's Give For Good Louisville, is today, Sept. 17.
The organizations supported by Give For Good Louisville represent the community’s priorities — they see vital needs that aren’t otherwise being met, develop forward-thinking solutions and take the initiative to make positive change, according www.giveforgoodlouisville.org.
The day of philanthropy supports nonprofits in and around Louisville, including some in Southern Indiana. See the website for a list of participating organizations.
The fund raising continues until 11:59 p.m. today; contribute at www.giveforgoodlouisville.org.
