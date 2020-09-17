SOUTHERN INDIANA — A day of donations is offering financial support to area nonprofits as many face extra challenges amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Community Foundation of Louisville on Thursday presented the annual Give For Good Louisville to support hundreds of nonprofits and charities in Southern Indiana. The 24-hour virtual drive includes matching donations from community organizations.
During Give For Good Louisville, Caesars Foundation, the Community Foundation of Southern Indiana and Samtec Cares are providing a combined $55,000 in matching donations to Southern Indiana nonprofits.
For Habitat for Humanity Clark & Floyd Indiana, donations during Give For Good Louisville are supporting the construction of the house the nonprofit’s volunteers are building at Chartres Street in New Albany for Doneiska Hardin, a single mother of two sons.
Executive Director Jerry Leonard said donations during the local day of giving are a big deal for the organization.
“It helps all the nonprofits in the area, which is awesome, and it just really gives more presence to what we’re doing as an organization in the community,” he said.
Leonard said the nonprofit’s goal was to raise at least $10,000. Give For Good is a major fundraiser for the organization, along with its Women Build program and its recent golf scramble.
“It’s a big goal for us — other organizations do a lot more [during the event], but for us, it’s a great beginning in really getting more awareness,” he said.
The matching donations from local organizations are also a huge help to Southern Indiana nonprofits who will receive the extra financial contributions, according to Leonard.
"All the Southern Indiana nonprofits will get a proportionate share of that [$55,000], he said. "So that's another big thing — giving $10 today can actually mean it's a lot more when it's all said and done, so every small amount makes a big difference."
St. Elizabeth Catholic Charities has seen fewer donations than usual amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Dawn Bennett, the organization’s development director. The New Albany nonprofit offers services such as shelters for struggling women and children.
The organization would normally have a fundraising gala in April, but it was cancelled due to the pandemic. It presented instead a virtual “Gala For Good” fundraising event last Friday, which kicked off its fundraising efforts for Give For Good Louisville.
St. Elizabeth Catholic Charities lost $150,000 in fundraising with the loss of the in-person gala, Bennett said, so the nonprofit’s goal for Give For Good Louisville was to raise at least that much.
“It’s just been hard — if your donors are off work or getting hit hard and not able to contribute as much as they normally would, it makes it hard all the way around, really,” she said. “Having a virtual event like this established in the community is huge for nonprofits.”
Jenny Rupp-Davis, treasurer for the New Albany-based Kentuckiana Association of Musicians and Singers (KAMS), said it’s the community music organization’s first time participating in Give For Good Louisville and she hopes the event brings both financial support and awareness during a particularly tough time for the nonprofit.
“Really, more than financial goals, we want to engage the community and engage the people we serve and those who help us serve those people,” she said. “It’s been so difficult during COVID to keep the momentum going, and we kind of need to get out there to remind people of the services we provide and the people we serve.”
KAMS offers a variety of free music lessons, along with a community orchestra and community choir. The donations during Give For Good Louisville will mostly support the music lessons, and the nonprofit set a goal of $5,000.
“It’s amazing that the community foundations in Louisville and Southern Indiana are able to get together this much incentive and prize money and enthusiasm,” Rupp-Davis said.
The pandemic meant a switch to virtual events and Zoom classes for the organization, and except for a few scheduled online events and campaigns, donations went to “pretty much zero,” Rupp-Davis said. The group is now back to doing some in-person events (including outdoor classes and rehearsals), but many still remain virtual.
For New Hope Services, a Jeffersonville social services agency, Give For Good Louisville isn’t the nonprofit’s biggest fundraising effort for the year, but it is a major help in terms of donor support and community exposure, according to Jayne Labes, development and PR consultant for the organization.
New Hope provides family services, ability services for people with disabilities and affordable housing for seniors.
"Our goal really is to have more exposure in the community to potential donors and broaden the support that we have from the broader community for the work that we do,” Labes said. “We also want to tell people about what we do. We serve so many counties — we serve 21 counties mostly in Southern Indiana — with a variety of services, but not everybody knows about New Hope.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.