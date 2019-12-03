SOUTHERN INDIANA — As the world celebrates a global day of giving, Southern Indiana nonprofits are hoping to see a significant boost in donations.
Many local organizations are participating in Giving Tuesday, a movement created in 2012 to promote philanthropy within communities on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving. According to the Giving Tuesday website, $400 million was raised online in the United States through the 2018 movement.
Metro United Way is among the local nonprofits that has benefitted from the day of charitable donations. The nonprofit serves Clark, Floyd and Harrison counties in Southern Indiana, in addition to Jefferson, Shelby, Oldham and Bullitt counties in Kentucky. For Giving Tuesday, the nonprofit focuses on attracting new financial support, and donations raised on Tuesday will be channeled into its Build-A-Bed program, an initiative to provide children in need with beds and bedding.
Pam Ottersbach, Metro United Way's Southern Indiana director, said the separate campaign for the Build-A-Bed program helps the nonprofit have enough new funding for the expanding program. The organization's goal is to raise at least $25,000 for its Southern Indiana counties. The need for beds has increased each year as the nonprofit partners with more schools, and last year, it fell short of its $25,000 goal.
"Metro United Way is not different than any other charitable organization — raising financial resources has definitely become more difficult over the past several years, so one of the things we don't want to have to do is take financial resources from one pot and move them to another just to meet new needs in our community," she said. "So having a separate initiative around raising resources for Build-A-Bed allows us to maintain both priorities of meeting current health and human service needs with our partners while still being able to address a new identified strategy in our community to meet needs."
This is the third year of Build-A-Bed — in 2017, Metro United Way worked with one school system in Southern Indiana to build 50 beds, and last year, it worked with four school systems to build 150, according to Ottersbach. This year, the nonprofit is working with five school systems in Southern Indiana to build 179 beds.
Giving Tuesday is the primary funding initiative for the program, which helps students get the rest they need to succeed in school, she said. Volunteers will be working to build the beds in Harrison County on Friday, Dec. 6 and in Floyd and Clark counties on Saturday, Dec. 7.
Giving Tuesday will be an internal competition between Metro United Way's Southern Indiana counties and the Kentucky counties to see which side of the river can raise the most funds. The region that raises the highest amount will receive an additional $3,000 to $5,000 from an anonymous donor, Ottersbach said.
Starting at 9 a.m. Tuesday, people can call 812-206-7515 to donate during a phone-a-thon, and the organization will be promoting Giving Tuesday through social media on Facebook and Twitter. People can also contribute to Metro United Way by contacting its office directly or donating on its website at https://metrounitedway.org/join-us-in-the-fight/donate.
Giving Tuesday will coincide with a major charitable initiative for the Center for Lay Ministries' food pantry. Tuesday is one of the days for the Jeffersonville Meijer's Simply Give program, a campaign to provide Meijer gift cards to stock the food pantry. Kara Brown, executive director of the Jeffersonville nonprofit, said the retailer will double match the first $5,000 donated through the initiative, so she hopes to receive at least $15,000.
"When we run real low on a particular item, we can use those gift cards to go purchase something specific that our clients need and want," she said.
The Simply Give initiative will also take place Dec. 13. Customers purchase food-specific gift cards in $10 increments at the registers — besides food, the nonprofit can only use the gift cards for diapers. Simply Give is a major campaign for Center for Lay Ministries's food pantry, but Brown also encourages people to donate to the organization in general at https://www.center4layministries.com/donate for Giving Tuesday.
Hope Southern Indiana, a faith-based nonprofit in New Albany, is another local organization that benefits from Giving Tuesday. Assistant Director Tyler Shaheen said Tuesday's donations will be spread across the nonprofit's services and day-to-day programming, including its food pantry, crisis assistance and self-sufficiency programs. Donations also support operational costs.
The organization does not have a specific fundraising goal, but it will be heavily promoting Giving Tuesday on social media, according to Shaheen. The movement is an excellent way to "point people toward serving" the community, he said. People can donate at https://hopesi.org/donate/.
"During the holiday season, a lot of people in the community are struggling to make ends meet and to pay for gifts and Christmas meals," he said.
Giving Tuesday donations will also go towards all of the services offered at Family Ark, a Jeffersonville nonprofit offering foster care services, home-based services for family stabilization and a behavioral health center. President and CEO Jeanean Jacobs said the nonprofit will be more actively involved with the charitable movement this year by building up its social media presence.
Family Ark is hoping to receive plenty of new support this year, including those who follow the nonprofit on social media, Jacobs said. The organization aims to raise $5,000. Donations can be made at https://thefamilyark.org/
"The state underfunds Family Ark and family services, and it's really a great help to our mission when the community steps up," she said. "I think Giving Tuesday is a great opportunity to help Southern Indiana families thrive now and in the future."
Local organizations participating in Giving Tuesday can be found at https://www.givingtuesday.org/whats-happening-near-me, but the website does not include every nonprofit in the area. Ottersbach said Metro United Way's 2-1-1 database at https://metrounitedway.org/get-help-now/ is another way to find local nonprofits who could benefit from donations.
