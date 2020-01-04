NEW ALBANY –– In a kitchen far from her hometown in Italy, 17-year-old Marika Celistino is stretching her culinary skills, learning something different from her traditional fare.
Eyeing a turkey, she and 17-year-old Khawla Hajlaoui, from Tunisia, worked together to figure out from which end to retrieve the bag with the liver and extras. Hajlaoui made a face as she grabbed the bag from inside the turkey, removing it and placing it in a pot to be used for gravy.
The two are sharing a host family this school year as part of a study abroad program, which is still seeking to find homes for 26 students in the USA, immediately.
Anne Offutt, who is hosting the two in her home, also works for the exchange program, CIEE, in helping the group place students throughout the country.
Offutt said she is often asked about bringing strangers into her home to live.
“Once they are in your house, you realize they become a part of your family,” she explained.
That was shown in her home, as she busied about the kitchen, with her two bonus teens working alongside her, while her own 12-year-old focused on her phone while situated at the kitchen island, chiming in on the conversation and having sibling-style teasing with her temporary siblings.
Hajlaoui will have to repeat the school year, once she returns home to Tunisia, since the high school credits won’t transfer.
“The things you gain while you are here are more than the things you lost,” Hajlaoui said. “It’s really mind opening. You see the world differently than you used to see. It’s good to see a different perspective of the world.”
Megan Stofer, of Sellersburg, grew up with her family hosting exchange students. She now not only hosts in her home with her own two young children, she also works for a company that places exchange students, EF High School Exchange Year. Though the representatives placing the students are paid, host families are not, Stofer said.
“It’s just so life changing. When people haven’t experienced it, it’s like a stranger is going to be living in my house for 10 months. It’s that feeling of when you have a new baby and you think how were they never here? There are so very few times in life when you can see the progress of life change in a start to finish manner,” Stofer said. “This experience you see 10 months of life change happening right there, not only for them being there, but for your own family and your own kids … my 5-year-old speaks some Korean, German and Spanish and he fell in love with the kids from South Korea, a sister from Spain. Now he’s learning over and over again that people who are so different from us and so different from each other, we fall in love with them as siblings and children each and every time.”
Stephanie and Eric Sidney, in New Albany, accidentally fell into hosting. Eric, a teacher at New Albany High School, heard of an exchange student that was going to have to relocate with her host family to Indianapolis during the school year. He brought it up to his wife, who said let’s give her a home here. The Switzerland native keeps in touch with her New Albany family.
“She’s just like our own kid,” Stephanie said.
Offutt has spread the word so much about the benefits, many of her neighbors have become host families. She and her family keep in touch with previous student visitors and even travel the world to see them.
“It makes us feel we have family all around the world,” Offutt said.
Offutt, who also has two sons, one of which is studying abroad and the other who is living on his own, said she isn’t slowing down on hosting any time soon.
“It’s always a full house here,” she said. “To me, it’s the only way.”
