CHARLESTOWN — A GoFundMe has been started for a Charlestown family who lost their home in a fire over the weekend.
According to a Facebook post, there were no injuries reported but the family — which includes five children — lost most of what they own.
As of 5 p.m. Monday, $3,200 had been raised of the $5,000 goal.
To donate, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-for-the-kleehammer-family?utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link_all&utm_source=customer
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.